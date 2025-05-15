George Clooney Totally Blows Off ‘Nervous’ Fox News Reporter

George Clooney completely shut down a Fox News correspondent who attempted to confront him outside a showing of his new play in New York City.

In an attempt to get out of the situation, he offered some sarcastic praise for network star Jesse Watters and commented on how “nervous” his correspondent appeared.

Airing the footage on Jesse Watters Primetime Wednesday night, the namesake host framed the interaction around an incident in which former President Joe Biden didn’t recognize Clooney, whom he has long known, at a fundraiser last year.

“We all knew Biden was losing it,” Watters said, adding that Fox correspondent Johnny Belisario had raised the issue to Clooney outside a showing of “Goodnight and Goodluck” in New York City.

George Clooney outside the Winter Garden Theater this week. Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

“Jesse Watters has a question for you,” Belisario said, as Clooney kept his head down, signing autographs.

“George, why did you wait so long to speak about Biden’s condition?” Belisario then asked, prompting a response from the actor.

“Oh, hi man. Are you recording us now? Say hi to Jesse for me. I’m a huge fan,” he joked.

Belisario replied that Watters “likes what you did with your hair.”

Moments later, the Fox correspondent asked Clooney if former President Barack Obama, a friend of his, “used” him.

President Barack Obama and Clooney at the United Nations in 2016 JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Clooney then approached Belisario.

“Why are you so nervous? You’re shaking!” he said, before turning to the Fox camera over Belisario’s shoulder.

“Literally, he’s shaking!”

Belisario was alluding to how Clooney wrote an op-ed for The New York Times last July calling for the then-president to bow out of the race.

Clooney has since defended that decision, calling it a “civic duty.” Nevertheless, the move drew intrigue at the time regarding any influence Obama may have had.

Clooney rejected that the former president was involved. After his op-ed was published, he reportedly even lashed out at an MSNBC producer after Morning Joe host Mike Brzezinski suggested that it was the work of Obama.

In his op-ed, Clooney wrote that “the one battle [Biden] cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020.”