George Clooney Tells Joe Biden: Quit to Save Democracy

George Clooney directly told his “friend” Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign Wednesday in a New York Times op-ed headlined, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

The star, who said Biden was his first choice in 2016 and who excused the president’s slipping poll numbers in 2021, comparing Biden to a “battered child” on his first day of school, finally crossed the Rubicon on Wednesday.

“We are not going to win in November with this president,” he declared.

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced,” he continued.

Clooney pleaded with the Democratic party leaders “to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw” in Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump.

Clooney co-hosted a glitzy Biden fundraiser in Los Angeles weeks before the debate but “Pod Save America” co-host Jon Favreau, who was in attendance, said guests at the event also witnessed “debate-style bad” Biden.

“We all walked out of that fundraiser here in L.A. and we’re talking to each other and to people around us who were, you know, in politics and we’re like, that was chilling. It was very, very, very unnerving,” Favreau’s podcast co-host Tommy Vietor, who was also at the fundraiser, recalled.

Clooney added that “every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private” concurred with him that Biden was a liability not only for the presidency. “We won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate,” if he stays at the top of the ticket, he added.

“Most of our members of Congress are opting to wait and see if the dam breaks. But the dam has broken. We can put our heads in the sand and pray for a miracle in November, or we can speak the truth.” Clooney wrote, specifically addressing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Nancy Pelosi to call on Biden to step aside.

Clooney also floated Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Vice President Kamala Harris as “strong” alternates who should be “stepping forward to stand and tell us why they’re best qualified to lead this country.”

“Then we could go into the Democratic convention next month and figure it out.” Clooney suggested. “Would it be messy? Yes. Democracy is messy. But would it enliven our party and wake up voters who, long before the June debate, had already checked out? It sure would.”

Clooney closed the letter with praise for the president: “Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024.”