George Clooney’s Sister Dies at 65
Adelia “Ada” Zeidler, the older sister of George Clooney, has died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer. “My sister, Ada, was my hero,” the actor told People magazine, confirming she passed away on Friday. “She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly,” the 64-year-old Jay Kelly star continued. Her obituary, written by the funeral home in the family’s native Kentucky, describes Zeidler as having “died peacefully surrounded by the people she loved.” Ada’s husband, Norman Zeidler, died of a heart attack in October. “A talented artist, she shared her skills as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School for several years,” the obituary reads, although she later worked as a bookkeeper. Zeidler, who kept herself out of the spotlight, made few public appearances. However, she did attend Clooney’s lavish 2014 wedding to his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, in Venice, Italy. Zeidler’s obituary adds: “In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her beloved children, Nick Zeidler and Allison Zeidler Herolaga and her husband, Kenny; her brother, George Clooney and his wife, Amal; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.”