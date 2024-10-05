George Conway: Trump Is Using Hitler’s Propaganda Playbook

George Conway, a prominent Never Trump Republican and founder of the Lincoln Project, likened the former president to Adolf Hitler—a well-worn comparison that has been made by Donald Trump’s fiercest critics.

But Conway’s comments on MSNBC on Friday were surprisingly specific as he criticized Trump over his misleading claims about President Joe Biden using disaster relief funds on housing immigrants.

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner asked Conway what he thought about Trump’s accusation in his capacity as a “student of Trump’s strange psyche.”

“It’s a form of projection,” Conway responded, “He attributes to others motives that he himself has. But it’s more than that.”

In his explanation that Trump was lying to people in Georgia and North Carolina, Conway cited Hitler’s Mein Kampf, which was published nearly a decade before the Nazi dictator came to power.

“The words that came to mind when I read about this controversy today is the große Lüge,” Conway continued. “That’s German. I don’t speak German, so forgive my pronunciation. But große Lüge is ‘big lie.’ It means ‘big lie.’”

“It was a phrase coined by Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf in 1925 for a propaganda technique by which you tell as big a lie as possible so that people will believe bigger lies.”

“They will believe bigger lies more than they believe smaller lies because they simply think that it’s impossible for anybody to have the temerity to tell such an amazingly large lie.”

“But Donald Trump does that as a matter of course. He’s a pathological liar and a sociopath.”

Conway, whose ex-wife Kellyanne Conway served under the Trump administration, repeated his characterization of the former president heard in “#Unfit” over four years ago.

JD Vance is among those to have previously suggested that Trump was “America’s Hitler”, but he has since said he was wrong to do so and has been forgiven by the former president.