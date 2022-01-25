George Conway: I Have Faith Mark Meadows Will Still Go Down

George Conway is confident that Merrick Garland will indict Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and hopefully the ex-president, too.

While some political players and pundits, like The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast and former guest Preet Bharara, are worried an indictment from Garland’s Department of Justice will never come, the Washington Post contributing columnist and husband of Kellyanne Conway believes Garland is simply taking the slow-and-steady approach. And in true lawyer form, he makes the case for it.

“I’m not going to prejudge Garland harshly for that at this point,” Conway tells Molly in this episode of The New Abnormal. “The Department of Justice is a big department. And it’s got lots of people in it. It’s got many layers of management and it takes a while sometimes to do things.”

He also warns people not to sleep on the Jan. 6 committee; he says it can actually help the DOJ’s case: “They’re building a record that could be used by the Justice Department and they could potentially change public sentiment or enlighten the public.”

No wonder Newt Gingrich wants to jail committee members, which is another bizarre topic—along with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s porn-ban obsession and Tucker Carlson’s fixation on the not-slutty green M&M—that Molly and co-host Andy Levy discuss on today’s show.

“Once Trump started [saying] ‘Lock her up,’ it was like the entire party was like, ‘Who else could we lock up?’” Molly jokes.

“Spouting off this stuff that a person like Matt Gaetz gets excited about, if that doesn't talk about your personal de-evolution I don’t know what does,” says Andy.

“[Newt] is like minutes away from becoming Rudy Giuliani,” adds Molly.

Plus! Johann Hari, aka the guy who gave a viral TED Talk on rats and addiction, talks about his new book Stolen Focus, and how getting stoned during work is actually more productive than answering emails during a task.

