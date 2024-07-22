George Conway Mocks Ex-Wife Kellyanne for Saying Kamala Harris Doesn’t ‘Speak Well’
OUCH
After former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway delivered a particularly nasty hit on Vice President Kamala Harris during an appearance on Fox News Sunday night, her ex-husband, Never Trump Republican George Conway, fired back with a brutal rebuttal on X. “She does not speak well, she does not work hard, she should not be the standard bearer for the party,” Kellyanne Conway said, characterizing the presumptive Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden’s exit from the race as inarticulate and lazy. In response, George Conway wrote, “Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump.” The ideologically opposed pair announced they were in “the final stages of an amicable divorce” last year, prompting Trump to share his thoughts about their relationship on Truth Social: “Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck.”