George Conway, Other Conservatives Launch Super PAC to Defeat Trump
A group of the GOP’s most vocal Trump critics launched a new organization on Tuesday, called the Lincoln Project, aimed to “Defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box,” according to its website. The super PAC announcement comes on the same day that The New York Times published an opinion piece by the group, in which they wrote that the project is an effort that “transcends partisanship and is dedicated to nothing less than preservation of the principles that so many have fought for, on battlefields far from home and within their own communities.” The principals include the husband of Trump’s chief adviser, George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, Jennifer Horn, and Rick Wilson, a Daily Beast editor-at-large. The project represents a minority of Trump’s Republican Party—Gallup reported that roughly nine out of 10 Republican voters approved his performance as president. When asked by AP News about the project, Kellyanne Conway said, “It’s kind of disappointing to see some of the people who are involved, but not surprising,” referring to her husband’s involvement.