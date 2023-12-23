George Conway Refutes Claim Donald Trump Got Big SCOTUS ‘Win’
DECISION INCOMING
George Conway, a conservative attorney, challenged CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s statement on air that “The U.S. Supreme Court handing Donald Trump [was] something of a win today, rejecting the special counsel’s request to urgently decide the issue of presidential immunity.” Trump has claimed that he should get immunity from criminal prosecution in attempting to overturn the 2020 election because he was president. Conway claimed it was not a big deal that the court declined to take up the request because it is unlikely to change the schedule and showed the weakness of Trump’s immunity claim. He added that he is the only person to win immunity for a president in a Supreme Court brief. Conway also said he wouldn’t be surprised if a decision on the case dropped “in a matter of days.”