George Conway Takes a Swipe at Kellyanne Over Trump-Ukraine Scandal

The husband of Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, clapped back at his wife on Twitter Monday. “Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe,” Kellyanne Conway wrote in a tweet that included a video of Joe Biden talking about his interactions with kids. “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” George Conway then quote-tweeted his wife, replying: “Your boss apparently thought so.” George Conway has publicly expressed anti-Trump sentiments before, and Kellyanne Conway has expressed her unhappiness with her husband’s social-media posts. “It is disrespectful, it’s a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows,” she told The Washington Post last year.