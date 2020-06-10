George Floyd and Derek Chauvin ‘Bumped Heads’ When They Worked Together at Nightclub, Says Ex-Colleague
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin not only knew each other—they had a history of altercations, according to their former colleague. It was previously known that Floyd and Chauvin worked security at a Minneapolis nightclub at the same time, but former coworker David Pinney has said it was clear the two didn’t get along. Pinney told CBS News: “They bumped heads... It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue.” Floyd’s lawyer has called for Chauvin to be charged with first-degree murder because, he alleges, the fired police officer knew who Floyd was when he kneeled on his neck. Floyd’s family has also said that they believe the fatal incident was partly personal. Asked how well Chauvin knew Floyd, Pinney said: “Pretty well.” Maya Santamaria, the owner of the club in question, also told CBS News she believes Chauvin was “afraid and intimidated” by black people.