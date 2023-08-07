George Floyd Cop Gets 5 Years as Judge Slams His Lack of Remorse
JUSTICE
Tou Thao on Monday became the fourth and final cop to be sentenced in connection to the murder of George Floyd with a Minneapolis judge ordering him to spend 57 months behind bars after grilling him for not showing remorse. “After three years of reflection,” Judge Peter Cahill said, “I was hoping for a little more remorse, regret, acknowledgement of some responsibility, and less preaching.” The prison time will be served concurrently with a federal sentence he received last year. Thao, who held back bystanders as Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground, was convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter. His trial was rife with bizarre twists, with Thao, 37, going on religious tirades that included him reading scripture. Cahill issued Thao the harshest sentence he could, despite Thao’s pleas that he “did the best I thought I could” the day of Floyd’s murder. After being sentenced, Thao said to Cahill, “God bless you, sir.”