‘Today We Are Able to Breathe’: George Floyd Family Celebrates Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict
‘THIS IS HISTORIC’
Moments after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd during a May 2020 arrest, Floyd’s brother said he feels “relieved.” Breaking down during a press conference on Tuesday, Philonise Floyd said that throughout the four-week trial of Derek Chauvin, he prayed his brother’s killer would be convicted. “I finally have the opportunity to finally get some sleep...It’s been a long journey,” he said. “Today we are able to breathe again.” Terrence Floyd, another brother, added: “History is here. This is monumental.”
The celebration comes after Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after he held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he cried out for help. The verdict came after the 12-person jury deliberated for about 10 hours in a case where Chauvin now faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. “This family has stood together for the last 11 months, watching this video go over and over and over again. This family stood with pain, suffering, and not knowing what the future held because so many families went and got nothing,” Rev. Al Sharpton said during the press conference. “What a day to be a Floyd,” Terrence Floyd added.