CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Protesters Share Their Injuries On Social Media After Clashes With Police

    BRUISING

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

    As protests across the country plunged into chaos Saturday evening, police responded in full force—firing rubber bullets, flash-bangs, and tear gas on those who defied curfews or incited violence. After these confrontations, some demonstrators or bystanders took to social media to display injuries from the non-lethal weapons.

    In Dallas, one woman told reporters she was walking home from the grocery store when police hit her in the face with a pellet. Stressing she was not a protester, the woman can be seen in a photo with blood streaming down her face.

    Another woman took to Twitter after getting hit in the face, stating: “I was protesting tonight. I was recording everything when I got hit with a rubber bullet. This is the result.”

    In Austin, Texas, where hundreds took overtook a highway, one protester shared a video of a man described as “barely conscious” reportedly after being hit in the head by a rubber bullet by the Austin Police Department.

    In Minnesota, where George Floyd was killed after a white police officer held his knee on the 46-year-old's neck during an arrest, WCCO photographer Tom Aviles can be seen on video getting hit with a rubber bullet before being apprehended by State Patrol. During the arrest, officers forced him onto the ground and forced him to leave his camera on the ground.