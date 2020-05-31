Protesters Share Their Injuries On Social Media After Clashes With Police
As protests across the country plunged into chaos Saturday evening, police responded in full force—firing rubber bullets, flash-bangs, and tear gas on those who defied curfews or incited violence. After these confrontations, some demonstrators or bystanders took to social media to display injuries from the non-lethal weapons.
In Dallas, one woman told reporters she was walking home from the grocery store when police hit her in the face with a pellet. Stressing she was not a protester, the woman can be seen in a photo with blood streaming down her face.
Another woman took to Twitter after getting hit in the face, stating: “I was protesting tonight. I was recording everything when I got hit with a rubber bullet. This is the result.”
In Austin, Texas, where hundreds took overtook a highway, one protester shared a video of a man described as “barely conscious” reportedly after being hit in the head by a rubber bullet by the Austin Police Department.
In Minnesota, where George Floyd was killed after a white police officer held his knee on the 46-year-old's neck during an arrest, WCCO photographer Tom Aviles can be seen on video getting hit with a rubber bullet before being apprehended by State Patrol. During the arrest, officers forced him onto the ground and forced him to leave his camera on the ground.