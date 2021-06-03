CHEAT SHEET
Minneapolis Workers Move in to Clear Memorial at George Floyd Square
City workers in Minneapolis have reportedly moved in early Thursday to clear a memorial at the site of George Floyd’s murder. Last May, Floyd was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in the city. Ever since, the site has been closed to traffic and turned into a protest and memorial site known to anti-racism activists and community members as George Floyd Square. According to CBSN Minnesota, city workers began clearing concrete barriers from the area in the early hours of Thursday morning. Local network KSTP reported that angry community members have started arriving at the scene.