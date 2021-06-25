CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
George Floyd Statue in Brooklyn Defaced With White Supremacist Group’s Name
DISTURBING
Read it at HuffPost
A statue honoring George Floyd in Brooklyn was vandalized with black spray paint and the name of a white supremacist group, Patriot Front, on Thursday morning. The statue’s unveiling took place less than a week ago on Juneteenth, with Floyd’s brother Terence in attendance. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force said it was investigating the incident, which took place between 3 and 5 a.m., but a spokesperson said, “There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.” Terence Floyd told HuffPost that the defacement “is a perfect example of why we are so diligent in promoting change.” Patriot Front has claimed responsibility for vandalizing a mural commemorating Floyd in Philadelphia.