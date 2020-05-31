CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    George Floyd’s Body Will Be Returned to Houston: Mayor

    GOING HOME

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Alyson Mcclaran/Reuters

    The body of George Floyd, the 46-year-old unarmed black man whose merciless death while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday sparked unrest across the country, will be returned to his hometown of Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner told a press conference late Saturday that no funeral plans had yet been announced by Floyd’s family. “This is the same city that George Floyd grew up in. And his body will be returning to this city,” Turner said. “And so the focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting this family.”

    Read it at AP