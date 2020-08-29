George Floyd’s Brother Delivers Powerful Address to March on Washington
‘CHANGE IS HAPPENING’
The brother of George Floyd delivered a powerful address on Friday to thousands of demonstrators gathered on the National Mall for the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, when Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. At times nearly overcome by tears, Philonese Floyd said, “I wish George were here to see this right now...I’m marching for George. For Breonna. For Ahmaud. For Jacob. For Pamela Turner. For Michael Brown. Trayvon. And anybody else who lost their lives to evil.” The crowd chanted George Floyd’s name intermittently throughout the speech. Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody in May ignited a wave of protests around the country against police brutality and a larger reckoning over racial injustices in the workplace and public life. The officers involved were charged with murder and aiding and abetting murder.