‘Make It Stop. Stop the Pain’: George Floyd’s Brother Urges Congress to Act on Police Brutality
Choking back tears, the brother of George Floyd urged Congress on Wednesday to “stop the pain” and act to end police brutality and racial injustice across America, two weeks after his sibling was killed under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. “Please listen to the call I’m making to you now, to the calls of our family, and to the calls ringing out in the streets across the world. People of all backgrounds, genders and race have come together to demand change,” Philonise Floyd said as he testified before a House hearing on racial bias in law enforcement. “Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution—and not the problem.”
The hearing focused on legislation proposed by Democrats that would be the largest federal intervention in law enforcement in recent history if passed. Tearing up as he spoke, Floyd addressed the his brother’s fateful last encounter with police. “I am asking you, is that what a black man’s life is worth?” he said. “Twenty dollars? This is 2020. Enough is enough.”