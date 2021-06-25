‘I Miss Him and I Love Him’: George Floyd’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Testifies at Chauvin Sentencing

Gianna Floyd, the 7-year-old daughter of George Floyd, testified at the Friday sentencing of Derek Chauvin, speaking via video about how much she missed her father and looked forward to playing with him again someday. “I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride,” she said. “We used to have dinner every single night. My daddy used to help me brush my teeth… Those mean people did something to him. I miss him and I love him.” Floyd’s death in May 2020 was captured on video viewed around the world, and the former cop was convicted of his murder in April.