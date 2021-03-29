George Floyd’s Family Holds Vigil to Demand Justice on Eve of Derek Chauvin’s Trial
‘I HAVE FAITH’
George Floyd’s family gathered for a vigil in Minneapolis on Sunday night, hours before the opening statements are due to begin in Derek Chauvin’s murder and manslaughter trial. According to the Star Tribune, the prayer service saw family members and civil rights leaders gather to demand justice for Floyd, who died ten months ago after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. Floyd’s brother Philonise said: “I think about my brother every day and every night. I think about his kids.” He told people to remember the horrifying video of his brother’s last moments, and said of Chauvin: “I have faith that he will get convicted. Just like everybody who’s seen that video because the video is the proof.” Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of National Action Network, said: “We must show with this case that a police officer must face the law just like anybody else.” Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The trial will begin Monday morning.