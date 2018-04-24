Report: George H.W. Bush Is in Intensive Care, Condition Is ‘Very Serious’

CHEAT SHEET
Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care in a Houston hospital with a blood infection that reportedly has led to sepsis, threatening the life of the 93-year-old just days after he buried his wife, Barbara. CNN reports sources close to the Bush family said the 41st president’s blood pressure significantly dropped “a couple of times” and there was “serious concern about whether he was going to come through,” but has stabilized. “He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering,” Bush’s office said in a statement. Bush was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning, hours after the funeral services for the former first lady over the weekend.