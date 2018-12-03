Former President George H.W. Bush’s Service Dog, Sully, to Accompany His Casket to D.C.

Former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, a yellow Labrador retriever named Sully, will accompany his casket as he travels to Washington, D.C., to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda this week. Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesman, posted a photo on Twitter late Sunday showing the devoted dog lying mournfully next to the casket. McGrath captioned the photo “Mission complete.” Sully, a service dog who’d been at Bush’s side since former first lady Barbara Bush passed away this year, will reportedly be returned to service to help other veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he'll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41,” former President George W. Bush wrote on Instagram. The elder Bush passed away Friday at age 94. He will be honored by members of the House and Senate at a ceremony scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m., while members of the public will be able to pay their respects at the Capitol Rotunda from 7:30 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday. His family is expected to release further details about memorial arrangements this week.
