Man Wearing Shorts—and No Ropes—Arrested Climbing South Korea’s Tallest Tower
SWEATY PALMS
A British man was arrested in South Korea on Monday after he attempted to climb the country’s tallest skyscraper in a pair of shorts and without any ropes. The climber, identified in local reports as 24-year-old George King-Thompson, was forced to stop his truly terrifying ascent of the Lotte World Tower in Seoul as he reached the 73rd floor of the 123-story building—the sixth-tallest building on the planet. “Lotte staff had to go on a gondola lift to persuade him to stop when he was still climbing above the building’s 70th floor,” an official from South Korea’s National Police Agency said. “He finally gave in and we arrested him at the scene for obstruction of official business. He is currently being questioned at a police station in Seoul’s Songpa district.” King-Thompson was previously sentenced to six months in jail for free-climbing the Shard in London in 2019.