George Lopez Savagely Shades J. Lo for ‘A**’ Pic After Her Split From Ben Affleck
LOPEZ ON LOPEZ
Comedian George Lopez told fellow co-hosts of the Politicking podcast Marshawn Lynch, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Doug Hendrickson that Jennifer Lopez is posting “selfies with her a--” despite the ink not being dry on her divorce from Ben Affleck. “Ben Affleck—have you ever never seen one dude more miserable at being married,” Lopez asked. “And Jennifer Lopez is posting a tweet, a tweet, a selfie with her ass, its almost like ‘Next, anybody want some?’” “The minute that divorce isn’t even final, they already taking a picture of their a--,” Lopez added, referring to a revealing swimsuit selfie J. Lo posted on Instagram. Evidently, George has not been following J. Lo for very long. Lynch can be heard in the background replying “line ’em up,” while it seems Hendricksen and Newsom remained silent. TMZ reported on Aug. 20 that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after months of speculation from fans, Affleck being cited as living in a separate home and a trail of rumors coming from both camps.