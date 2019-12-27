George Michael’s Sister Found Dead in London
George Michael’s sister, Melanie Panayiotou, died in London on Thursday at age 55, exactly three years after her brother. Panayiotou died “suddenly,” according to her family’s statement, and the Metropolitan Police are reportedly not treating her death as suspicious. Panayiotou spoke just last month about the romantic comedy Last Christmas, which was inspired by George Michael’s music: “My family and I hope you all enjoy the film, and Yog's [George's] music old and new, woven beautifully into this fun, easy tale of love and self-love,” she said, adding, “As many of you know, Yog adored Christmas and he loved the idea of this film. I am sure he will be enjoying seeing Emilia [Clark]'s amazing light bulb smile, something they share, across the celestial miles!”
Panayiotou previously said in a 1985 interview that she and her brother shared the same humor and that they could be “quite honest” with each other. Just two days before her death, Panayiotou wrote in a joint statement on Michael’s website, “We will be swerving the bad and enjoying the good as much as we can this coming year.”