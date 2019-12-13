George Nader, Witness in Mueller Probe, Pleads Not Guilty to Funneling Foreign Funds to Clinton Campaign

Read it at CNN
George Nader, the Lebanese-American businessman who was a key witness in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he funneled foreign money to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. Nader was one of the eight individuals indicted for allegedly concealing the source of $3.5 million in contributions made to political committees linked to Clinton's 2016 campaign through the use of a straw donor. There is no indication that the Clinton campaign knew about the alleged plot, which court filings say was connected to at least one Middle Eastern government. Nader also forged ties with Trump's 2016 campaign, and acted as an intermediary to set up meetings between Trump's campaign members and foreign officials. Nader is currently in jail for child porn charges.