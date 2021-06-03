George P. Bush Announces Challenge to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Read it at Houston Chronicle
George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush who currently serves as a Texas land commissioner, announced Wednesday he will run to unseat Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a scandal-plagued fellow Republican. Bush said Wednesday in Austin, “Enough is enough, Ken. You’ve brought way too much scandal and not enough integrity to this office.” Paxton indicted for securities fraud in 2015 but has not yet gone to trial. The FBI is also investigating Paxton over allegations of bribery from his own staff. The state attorney general has denied wrongdoing.