HE’S IN
George Papadopoulos Has Filed to Run for Rep. Katie Hill’s Seat
George Papadopoulos, Trump’s former campaign adviser and a convicted felon, is running for Congress. According to a Tuesday FEC filing, Papadopoulos is running to replace Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) following her resignation earlier this week after allegations of affairs with staffers and the publication of nude pictures of the lawmaker. “Former foreign policy advisor to President Trump and author George Papadopoulos is now running to put California's 25th Congressional District seat back in Republican hands,” reads a statement on Papadopoulos’ newly minted campaign website. “Help fight back against Democrat corruption by joining George’s campaign today!” Papadopoulos spent 12 days in federal prison last year after pleading guilty to making false statements to the FBI during its investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016. He was placed under 12-month supervision after his release in December, a provision still in place as he launches his campaign.