George Papadopoulos Wants to Run for Congress

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos confirmed his political aspirations Friday, writing in a tweet that he intends to run for Congress in 2020. “It is true. I will be running for Congress in 2020, and I will win. Stay tuned,” Papadopoulos wrote. The 31-year-old was recently released from a federal prison after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Papadopoulos formerly served as a Trump campaign adviser specializing in foreign affairs, reportedly doing outreach on behalf of the campaign.