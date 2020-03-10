George Papadopoulos’ Wife Says She’s Divorcing Him After ‘Months of Abuses’
The wife of George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who was sentenced to two weeks in prison for lying to federal officials about his Russian contacts, said she is divorcing him after he allegedly disrespected her on a Monday episode of his podcast. “Officially divorcing [Papadopoulos] after the months of abuses and ultimately the huge disrespect he showed this morning in his podcast. I am tired of him and playing his wife,” Simona Mangiante wrote Monday evening on Twitter. “He is a monster.” She also called her husband “an opportunist” who “used [her] for his public benefit.” “you know what [George]? as much as I though you were an honest man deserving respect, I realize you are as grifter with no integrity, and I don’t like you,” she wrote. Monday’s episode of Papadopoulos’ podcast with Tom Arnold and Austen Fletcher is not available, but Arnold said: “This too shall pass.” Papadopoulos recently lost his bid for a congressional seat in California. The pair also have their own docu-reality series, according to Los Angeles magazine.