    Husband of Elite School’s Head Teacher Died From Shotgun Wound to Head

    A photo of the Epsom College campus

    Naveed Barakzai/Maxal Photography via Wikimedia Commons

    The husband who police believe murdered his wife, the head teacher at England’s elite private school Epsom College, and their 7-year-old daughter died of a shotgun blast to the head, a judicial inquest revealed. Police found George Pattison, 39, his 45-year-old wife Emma, and their child Lettie dead on the boarding school’s campus in what was suspected to be a murder-suicide earlier this month. Although it was initially suspected, the new details have revealed how George allegedly killed himself. Days before the killings, he’d been in contact with police for a “routine” change of address on his gun license, following his move to live in their home on the school’s campus. The incident is still under investigation.

    If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

