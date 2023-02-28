Husband of Elite School’s Head Teacher Died From Shotgun Wound to Head
NEW DEVELOPMENT
The husband who police believe murdered his wife, the head teacher at England’s elite private school Epsom College, and their 7-year-old daughter died of a shotgun blast to the head, a judicial inquest revealed. Police found George Pattison, 39, his 45-year-old wife Emma, and their child Lettie dead on the boarding school’s campus in what was suspected to be a murder-suicide earlier this month. Although it was initially suspected, the new details have revealed how George allegedly killed himself. Days before the killings, he’d been in contact with police for a “routine” change of address on his gun license, following his move to live in their home on the school’s campus. The incident is still under investigation.
