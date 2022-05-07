Beloved ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘The Avengers’ Comic Book Artist George Perez Dies
A VIBRANT LIFE
Celebrated DC comic book artist George Peréz died peacefully at his home Friday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, his family announced. Peréz, 67, was a pillar of DC comics and worked on Wonder Woman, The Avengers, Crisis on Infinite Earths, and Fantastic Four throughout his illustrious career as a writer, plotter, penciler, and colorist, The Hollywood Reporter writes. He also co-created the first Puerto Rican superhero, White Tiger, with Marvel. Peréz announced his cancer diagnosis in Dec 2021 and added he decided not to seek treatment. Instead, he wrote that he wanted to “let nature take its course” and “enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possible with my family, friends, and fans.” His family announced his passing to his Facebook, writing: “To know George was to love him; and he loved back. Fiercely and with his whole heart. The world is a lot less vibrant today without him in it.”