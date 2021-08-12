George RR Martin Announces New Book Project—and It’s Not ‘Game of Thrones’
WINTER ISN’T COMING
Sorry, A Song of Ice and Fire fans, the wait for The Winds of Winter continues. George R.R. Martin announced a new project on Thursday unrelated to Game of Thrones—a graphic novel called Voyaging, which is set in the universe of the author’s Thousand Worlds series.
Fans weren’t too happy to learn that Martin was focusing on a different series, as many have been eagerly awaiting a new Game of Thrones book since the release of A Dance with Dragons in 2011. On his blog, Martin wrote the Thousand Worlds series has dozens of colorful characters and lore, the most interesting being Haviland Tuf, an ecological engineer who is the protagonist in many of the stories. “I always meant to write more Tuf stories,” Martin explained. There are two more planned books in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.