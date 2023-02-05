George Santos Accused of Sexual Harassment by Prospective Aide
Rep. George Santos has been accused of ethics violations and sexual harassment by a man who was nearly hired by his office as a congressional aide. Derek Myers said he sent a letter to the House Committee on Ethics this week requesting an investigation into the Republican representative. In the letter, a copy of which was shared on Twitter, Myers alleged that he’d just begun a new job at Santos’ D.C. office when the congressman suddenly asked if he had a “Grindr” profile. He said Santos later “insisted I sit next to him on a small sofa” before extending an invitation to karaoke—and allegedly touching his groin. “He proceeded to look at me and say, ‘My husband is out of town tonight if you want to come over,’” Myers alleged. He said his job offer was rescinded a few days later. The House Ethics Committee confirmed that it had received a letter from Myers, according to The New York Times, though Santos has yet to comment on the allegations. Santos confirmed to Semafor earlier this week that Myers was in the process of being hired, but said he ultimately did not get the job due to wiretapping charges filed against him last year in Ohio.