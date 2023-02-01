George Santos Allegedly Promised to Get Teen Lover a Green Card
‘TOXIC’
Pathological fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has been accused of once offering to marry a teenage lover in order to get him a green card, according to a new report. Leandro Bis said he was 19 when he started a romantic relationship with Santos, who was 25 at the time, according to ABC News. Bis, who reportedly met Santos in Manhattan while visiting from Brazil, said the relationship quickly turned “toxic” due to Santos’ “manipulative” behavior. “He promised me, ‘Don’t worry,’ and that he will get me a green card if I marry him and stay under his ‘wings,’” Bis was quoted saying. Bis also said he knew Santos by the alias Anthony Zabrovski and that the future congressman bragged about previously dating supermodels who implored him to become a model himself—claims which Bis later says he found out were untrue. Another man, Pedro Vilarva, alleges he started dating Santos in 2014 when Santos was 26 and Vilarva was 18 and still in high school. Vilarva claimed Santos kept his marriage to a woman secret for months as they were dating and that Santos proposed to him when the marriage was exposed.