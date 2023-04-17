George Santos Announces His Re-Election Campaign—and Bizarre Nicki Minaj-Inspired Bill

It was a busy Monday for New York Rep. George Santos.

Not only did the Long Island Republican announce his intentions to run for re-election in 2024, despite being accused of fabricating nearly his entire resume to win his seat in the first place, he also introduced seven new bills.

One of those bills is called The Minaj Act, which aims to establish “a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence,” according to Semafor reporter Kadia Goba.

Of course, the bill is named after rapper Nicki Minaj, who expressed skepticism over the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 after she alleged that it made one of her cousin’s friends “impotent.”

Little information is available about the bill or what this “development period” would look like. All vaccines, including the ones for COVID-19, already undergo a thorough testing process before being approved for public use.

Santos’ Nicki Minaj-inspired legislation is the latest odd development in his tenure as U.S. representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District—a term that may be getting a sequel with the news of his re-election campaign.

“Good isn’t good enough, and I’m not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done,” Santos said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “I’m proud to announce my candidacy to run for re-election and continue to serve the people of NY-3.”

Santos has belatedly admitted to, among other things, lying about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, attending Baruch College, and being Jewish.

He also recently reached a plea deal with prosecutors over a 2008 check fraud case in Brazil, and is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged unlawful campaign activity, sexual misconduct against an ex-staffer, and violations of conflict-of-interest laws.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for Santos’ resignation following these scandals and admitted lies. According to a January poll, 78 percent of his own constituents think he should step down.

Nevertheless, he thinks he deserves another term. “Since the Left is pushing radical agendas, the economy is struggling, and Washington is incapable of solving anything, we need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly, and independent of local or national party influence,” his statement said.