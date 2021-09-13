Nicki Minaj Won’t Get Vaxxed, Says She’s Worried About Swollen Testicles
BARBZ, STAY IN SCHOOL
Nicki Minaj has apparently added “COVID-19 truther” to her arsenal of alter egos. On Monday, she tweeted out her reasoning for holding off on getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. Claiming her cousin’s friend in Trinidad, where Minaj is from, “became impotent” from his jab, she explained that not only had his balls swollen up, but the man’s fiancée had apparently called off their upcoming wedding because of it. She ended the tweet by advising, “Just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.” Earlier Monday, she tweeted out that she would not be attending the vaxxed celebrities-only Met Gala that evening. “If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research,” Minaj wrote. “Big shout-out to @NICKIMINAJ,” a comedian wrote on Twitter in response. “If my friend’s cousin was a pop star with 25 million Twitter followers, I’d definitely want them to tweet weird anti-vaxx stuff about my diseased groin and failed marriage.”