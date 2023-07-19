George Santos Asks to Change Bail So He Can Go ‘Dining, Shopping’
‘CUSTOMARY FUNCTIONS‘
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is fed up with the restrictions of his bail. Even with a 13-count indictment, alleging money laundering and wire fraud, the serial fabulist has been allowed to travel freely between New York and Washington, D.C. with some restrictions—but apparently that’s not enough. Santos’ lawyer has asked the judge to expand the area he’s allowed to travel without having to give “unnecessary notifications” to authorities to include a 30-mile radius around D.C., according to Wednesday court filings. The reason? Santos feels he deserves to be able to carry out “usual and customary functions of someone who lives and works in” D.C, such as “dining, shopping, meetings, events, and even use of the local airports,” his lawyer wrote. The lawyer claimed in the filing that prosecutors don’t oppose the bail modification. Santos’ $500,000 bail has garnered much attention after he unsuccessfully fought tooth and nail to keep the names of his guarantors under wraps.