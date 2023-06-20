CHEAT SHEET
George Santos’ Attempt to Hide His Bail Benefactors Fails Again
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) won’t be able to keep the identity of the people who bailed him out of jail a secret much longer. A judge has ordered that the court unseal documents on Thursday at noon revealing the mystery benefactors who fronted a $500,000 bond after Santos’ arrest for charges that include scamming voters, political donors and the federal government. The judge initially ruled earlier this month to unseal the names but Santos appealed, arguing that the benefactors would be subjected to an undue amount of public scrutiny. Some or all of the benefactors are related to Santos, his lawyer said wrote in the unsuccessful appeal, and Santos previously said he’d rather go to jail than give up the names.