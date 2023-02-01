George Santos Bristles in OAN Interview When Asked About Remorse
SMILE, SWEETHEART
In an interview on OAN broadcast Tuesday, Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who has been accused of fabricating nearly his entire personal and professional background, appeared irked after being asked whether he’d offered voters “a sincere apology” for his avalanche of lies. After telling host Caitlin Sinclair that he didn’t think “lying is excusable ever, period,” Santos’ tone shifted as Sinclair pushed him on the amount of remorse he’d shown. “You seem angry. You seem angry,” Sinclair said, according to Mediaite. Santos replied that he was “not angry at all,” then added, “I’ve said I was sorry many times. I’ve behaved as if I’m sorry. Look, if—if you’re—If you want to compare emotions, people show emotions differently. I am sorry. I’m deeply sorry.” Sinclair pushed him on the subject, explaining, “The prevailing opinion out there right now from your voters is that they have not heard a sincere apology from you yet.” Santos snapped back, “I earlier stated that I thoroughly apologize for lying about my education and embellishing the resume. I’ve made that very, very clear. I don’t know what more can be said other than admitting. Is there anything more humbling, humiliating than admitting that on national television? Caitlin?”