What Happened to Santos’ Campaign Cash Donations?
HELD TO ACCOUNT
Donations worth thousands of dollars recorded by George Santos’ 2019 campaign do not show up in the financial filings of the purported recipients, according to Politico. The outlet claims that records instead show that money supposedly donated by the New York Republican lawmaker’s campaign never arrived, and may never have been donated at all. Such vanishing payments allegedly include a $2,800 donation to Donald Trump’s re-election committee which the former president’s campaign never recorded and a $2,000 donation which Santos’ campaign claimed to have given in 2021 to failed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters. A spokesperson for Masters told Politico the campaign never received the purported donation. The apparent irregularities, which total to over $9,000, are the latest point of friction between what Santos claims to be true and what evidence apparently shows, with the Republican having previously been called out for lying about his family, education, work history, and much else besides.