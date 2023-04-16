CHEAT SHEET
George Santos Campaign Fund in the Red As He Seeks Re-Election
Rep. George Santos—the first-term New York Republican congressman who fabricated his resume and misled voters—wants to be re-elected. On Saturday, The New York Post reported that Santos would seek a second term, citing sources familiar with the decision. But heading into his prospective 2024 race, Santos’ campaign books show a “net loss of $3,000” so far for the year, according to Axios. The New York congressman “raised about $5,300 in the first three months of 2023 but refunded roughly $8,300 to donors during the same period,” the publication further noted.