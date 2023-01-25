George Santos’ Take on Jeffrey Epstein Is About as Wacko as You’d Expect
ANOTHER DOOZY
An old dip into the conspiracy pool has come back to haunt Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who shared his two cents on child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during his first run for Congress three years ago. In a newly resurfaced 2020 episode of the conservative talk podcast “The Rory Sauter Show,” the serial liar claimed he was “not a big conspiracy theorist” but that he had met Epstein at “a couple of private equity conferences” and that he wasn’t convinced Epstein was actually dead. “I wouldn’t put it past me that he’s still walking around us and we’re all like, ‘Oh my god, the guy is alive,’ and we can’t tell,” Santos said. But he later said he believed Epstein was murdered, and didn’t hang himself in a prison cell. Santos, who has been caught fudging everything from campaign finances to his racial identity, argued the pedophile’s girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, shouldn’t be incarcerated in the U.S. “She should be offered the protections of being in a foreign custodianship so that she is not murdered like Epstein was,” Santos said.