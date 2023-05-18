CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
George Santos’ Comms Director Throws Parting Shot in Resignation Letter
OUCH
Read it at Scripps News
The communications director for embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) resigned this week—and threw a parting shot at her serial fabulist boss on the way out the door, according to a report. “With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation,” Naysa Woomer said in her resignation email, Scripps News reported. “Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given.” Santos narrowly survived Democrats’ move to expel him from Congress Wednesday—with House Republicans voting largely along party lines, 221-204, to refer the matter to the chamber’s Ethics Committee.