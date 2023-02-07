‘Not Concerned’: Santos Couldn’t Care Less About House Ethics Probe
NO BIGGIE
Serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-NY) brushed off House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s confirmation Tuesday that the House Ethics Committee is looking into his many, many fabrications and questionable campaign finances. Santos told CNN he’s “not concerned” about the probe and will stay put regardless of calls to resign from his constituents, GOP peers, and well, almost everyone around him—except McCarthy. Santos has already voluntarily resigned from roles in two House committees and if the House Ethics Committee probe finds any serious wrongdoing, Santos could be expelled from Congress. “Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we’ll take action,” McCarthy said Tuesday. “Right now, we’re not allowing him to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen.” Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY) has still called on his colleague to go, saying “I think he ought to resign and really take stock of himself and start being honest, not only with the people he serves, but with himself.”