CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Not Concerned’: Santos Couldn’t Care Less About House Ethics Probe

    NO BIGGIE

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Rep. George Santos (R-NY) returns to his office after telling a Republican party conference that he will recuse himself from House committee assignments on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

    Serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-NY) brushed off House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s confirmation Tuesday that the House Ethics Committee is looking into his many, many fabrications and questionable campaign finances. Santos told CNN he’s “not concerned” about the probe and will stay put regardless of calls to resign from his constituents, GOP peers, and well, almost everyone around him—except McCarthy. Santos has already voluntarily resigned from roles in two House committees and if the House Ethics Committee probe finds any serious wrongdoing, Santos could be expelled from Congress. “Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we’ll take action,” McCarthy said Tuesday. “Right now, we’re not allowing him to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen.” Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY) has still called on his colleague to go, saying “I think he ought to resign and really take stock of himself and start being honest, not only with the people he serves, but with himself.”

    Read it at CNN