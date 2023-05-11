George Santos Cuts Deal With Brazilian Prosecutors in Theft Case: Report
ONE DOOR CLOSES...
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) made a deal with Brazilian prosecutors that would see him avoid jail time in a 2008 theft case, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The news comes just one day after he was indicted on a litany of money laundering, unemployment fraud and campaign finance-related charges in a New York federal court. Santos agreed to pay roughly $2,000 in fines and another $2,800 to the victim of his crime, in exchange for the case being dropped, according to the Post. He was accused of writing a pair of bogus checks for just over $400 at a Brazilian clothing store more than a decade ago, when he was 19 years old. The owner of the clothing store in question said he was disappointed in the outcome. “He got off super cheap,” he said at a Thursday hearing to settle the case.