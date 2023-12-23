George Santos Dumps on Delta Air Lines—and Everyone Else

Someone get George Santos a chill pill—stat!

The serial liar and former congressman had a bit of a meltdown in a social media video in which he veered from an unverified claim that Delta is transporting migrants to issues with his own frequent-flier account to his overall dissatisfaction with government.

That would be the same government that expelled Santos from Congress a couple of weeks ago after a spectacularly damning ethics report on his string of scandals.

His exile from the seat of power did not stop the New York Republican from taking time out of his burgeoning Cameo side-hustle to deliver a fervent, if somewhat rambling and profanity-filled, denunciation of, well, just about everything.

His rant began with accusations leveled against Delta and the U.S. government by Ashley St. Clair, the author of the anti-trans kids’ book, Elephants Are Not Birds, who claimed online that taxpayer money is being used to fund the transport of undocumented migrants to New York City on the airline.

Santos took particular umbrage at this claim because, he noted, he sometimes has trouble logging his SkyMiles because his full name is quite long: George Anthony Devolder Santos.

“What gives, Ed?... How about you tell us how many people have you transported under this ‘no name, no ID given’?” he asked, referring to Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

The it was onto the Transportation Security Administration, questioning why they were allegedly allowing “unidentified people to travel alongside us”—although there is no evidence that is actually happening.

“This is a f—ing crime,” declared Santos, who is, of course, himself charged with a number of campaign and financial crimes.

His next target in the video? Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), who formally introduced the resolution to expel Santos from Congress back in October.

“How about you do something, ya meatball? You sit on the T and I [Transportation and Infrastructure Committee]! What the fuck are you people doing?” Santos asked.

His complaints finally escalated into an exasperated call to just tear it all down.

“Congress is a joke! Security is a joke!” said a man who is literally a punchline. “We need to revamp all–not just some–but all of government at this point.”