Just days after being expelled from Congress, controversial former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has already found a new career: saying whatever unhinged things people request of him for $500 a pop on Cameo.

There’s currently enough of an appetite for that kind of thing that the disgraced lawmaker is claiming he has made more in one week on Cameo than he did during the entire year he spent on Capitol Hill. And Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t been shy in admitting that a sizable chunk of that money came from the late-night host as part of a new segment/social experiment titled “Will Santos Say It?”

Kimmel debuted the segment last week, where he shared several videos of Santos saying whatever batshit backstory Kimmel came up with. If the point is to determine whether there’s a line Santos won’t cross, Kimmel has yet to find it. What he did find, however, is that Santos is pissed that the clips were shared on Kimmel’s ABC talk show—and is demanding that Kimmel fork over another $20,000 for the broadcasting rights to his greetings.

Kimmel’s response? Some pretty hearty laughter.

“Can you imagine if I get sued by George Santos for fraud?” Kimmel joked on Monday. “I mean, how good would that be? It would be like a dream come true.”

In fact, Kimmel thinks that Santos should be grateful that he shared those greetings. “Since I started buying his videos, his rates went way up to $500 apiece. He should be thanking me for buying these videos!”

But if Santos thought his threats of a lawsuit would force Kimmel to back off, he learned that’s not how the late-night host plays. Kimmel promised that he has “a big stockpile” of Cameo greetings from Santos saved up, and proceeded to share even more of them.

In the first, Kimmel asked Santos to congratulate his legally blind niece Julia on passing her driver’s test, as well as a swift recovery following the car accident she got into the day after obtaining her license. Kimmel wrote that she is in a full body cast and “very bummed out, but with help from Jesus and President Trump, soon she will be back on the road!” Fortunately, Santos seemed to understand and told Julia that “a body cast ain’t much.”

Kimmel, of course, wasn’t done. He ordered another greeting for his imaginary friend Heath, who just came out as a Furry whose “fursona” is a beaver-platypus hybrid, which he calls a “Beav-a-pus.” Even more exciting, Heath just learned that the corporate higher-ups at Arby’s ok’d his request to work in his “beav-a-pus outfit”—all of which called for some comforting words from Santos. Which he, of course, happily delivered.

“Don’t you ever get your head down,” Santos said. “And don’t you ever, ever let anybody tell you what you can and can’t be.” Which, presumably, would include a United States congressman.

“We’ll have more as the week goes on,” a defiant Kimmel said.