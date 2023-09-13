George Santos’ Ex-Comms Director Pens Scathing Take-Down
‘BAPTISM BY ATOMIC BOMB’
The former communications director for Rep. George Santos (R-NY) published a damning op-ed for The Hill on Wednesday about her time working, and resigning, for the serial fabulist. Naysa Woomer said she was “attracted” to his story as “a moderate gay Republican winning over a blue district in New York” and wanted to work for a “promising up-and-comer on Capitol Hill.” But, the “political gods” had “other ideas (and a sense of humor).” “Less than two weeks later, The New York Times exposed the congressman-elect’s many outrageous deceptions and inadvertently turned me into a highly visible—and highly ridiculed—Hill communications staffer,” she wrote. Woomer said she took on a “thankless job” and could be seen walking the halls alongside Santos with her “resting b**** face” until she resigned five months into the job “when I could no longer tolerate his lack of honor, office dysfunction and unmanageable chaotic behavior.” “At the end of the day, I was willing to sacrifice a paycheck to walk away with my integrity,” Woomer wrote. She added that she has previously had communication jobs that were “baptism by fire,” but this was “baptism by atomic bomb”—“with apologies to Robert Oppenheimer.”