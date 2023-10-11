CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
George Santos Faces First GOP-Led Effort to Expel Him From the House
HAD ENOUGH
Read it at X
Six New York House Republicans signaled their intent to pursue the expulsion of scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from the House after he was hit with additional federal fraud charges on Tuesday. Their move marks the first effort led by Republicans to expel Santos, who earlier was stripped of committee assignments by the party. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that he intends to introduce the resolution of expulsion against Santos on Wednesday as the party works to determine who will occupy the vacant speakership. Reps. Brandon Williams, Marc Molinaro, Mike Lawler, Nick LaLota, and Nick Langworthy—all Republicans from New York—are set to co-sponsor the effort.